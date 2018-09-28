Prince Charles to present Iraq campaign medals to troops

The Black Watch soldiers have completed a six-month operational tour of Iraq.

Prince Charles: Visiting Fort George. Liam McBurney/PA

The Duke of Rothesay is to present campaign medals to soldiers who have recently returned from Iraq during a visit to Fort George.

The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 SCOTS), have completed a six-month operational tour of Iraq, based at Al-Asad Air Base in western Al-Anbar province.

Their two key responsibilities were to provide the main security force for the near 4000-strong coalition camp and to provide training and mentoring for Iraqi security forces, preparing them to lead security operations against Islamic State.

The training company taught their Iraqi partners in a range of areas, from security procedures, basic infantry tactics, life-saving first aid and communications to advanced weapon skills and basic improvised explosive device awareness.

Charles, who is Royal Colonel of 3 SCOTS, will present campaign medals and attend a reception at their base at Fort George near Inverness on Friday.

During their tour, 3 SCOTS worked alongside other nations, gaining experience manning security positions and honing their skills as a quick reaction force.

The soldiers also used their tour to raise money for the Army Benevolent Fund, hosted a successful Highland Games and took part in various runs and activities hosted by other nations.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.