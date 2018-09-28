Camera equipment worth over £100,000 stolen from shop

Detective sergeant Graham Gordon said the raid was an 'unusual incident' for the area.

Camera equipment: Stolen from photography shop. PA

Camera equipment worth more than £100,000 has been stolen from a shop in the Highlands.

Entry was forced to Ffordes Photographic, at Wester Balbair near Beauly, in the early hours of Wednesday.

A significant number of items of valuable camera equipment were stolen during the incident, believed to have been worth a low six-figure sum.

Detective sergeant Graham Gordon said this is an "unusual incident" for the area.

"This is an unusual incident for this area and we are continuing with extensive enquiries in the area," he said.

"Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around Wester Balblair around the time of the break in or was in the area at that time can contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.