Cannabis worth thousands seized during police raid

The drugs and hundreds of pounds were found following a search in Elgin.

Drugs: More than £4000 of cannabis was discovered in Elgin. © STV

Cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £4000 has been found in Elgin.

The drugs were recovered following a search in Brodie Drive on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the discovery and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court later on Friday.

Hundreds of pounds was also seized by police.

Constable Shaun Johnson, from the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit, said: "There will be no let-up in our campaign to target the illegal supply of drugs to our communities.

"We rely on the support of members of the public and urge anyone with concerns to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."

