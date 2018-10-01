Two men charged after £2800 of heroin found in car
The drugs were recovered following a vehicle search in Orkney on Friday.
Two men have been charged in connection with a drugs raid in Orkney.
Police officers recovered a quantity of heroin with an estimated street value of £2800 after searching a car in the Finstown area on Friday.
The men, aged 36 and 31-years-old, were arrested in connection with the find and have since been charged.
They are both expected to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: "Targeting crime involving drugs is a priority for us to ensure Orkney remains one of the safest places to live and work.
"There is no place for drugs in our islands and we work hard to make the county a hostile environment for anyone involved in this harmful trade.
"Our local communities have a key role to play in our work and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to let us know."
