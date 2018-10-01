Scotland's oldest curling club marks 350 years on the ice

The Kinross Curling Club held a special international tournament to mark the milestone.

Reporting by Courtney Cameron.

The oldest curling club in the world celebrated its 350th birthday over the weekend.

The Kinross Curling Club was founded in 1668.

To mark the milestone, the club hosted an international competition at their ice rink.

The oldest curling clubs from countries across the world including Germany, Canada and the USA took part.

Jim Paterson, the oldest member and president of the Kinross Curling Club, said: "I get emotional when I think about Kinross Curling Club.

"I think back to when I started curling and the fun I've had all my life."

Despite the club celebrating 350 years on the ice, Jim revealed that it could actually be far older.

He said:"We reckon that curling was started here, possibly by the monks, who lived on St Serf's Island.

"We think they took it through Scotland while they were doing their travels.

"There was a group curling here, calling themselves The Kinross Curling Society in 1668, that's a long time ago."

Jim has been an active member of the club for 60 years and his love of the sport has allowed him to compete in tournaments across the globe.

Despite being the club's oldest player, he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

"It's a sport you can play at any age, really," he said. "This is the great thing about it.

"I mean I'm 83 now and I'm still going strong."

