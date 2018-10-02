Quarry search for mum and son missing for 42 years
Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son, Andrew, vanished near Inverness in 1976.
A quarry is being searched following the disappearance of a mum and her toddler more than 40 years ago.
Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son, Andrew, vanished near Inverness on November 12, 1976, and her burned out BMW car was later found in a lay-by off the A9.
Police have never made an arrest in connection with the incident and the pair's bodies have never been recovered.
Detectives investigating the disappearance were carrying out searches at Leanach Quarry, Culloden Moor, on Tuesday.
Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: "As part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae, officers are visiting key areas of interest in order to establish any further opportunities to progress enquiries.
"The passage of time is no barrier to the investigation of unresolved incidents of this nature.
"Police Scotland, along with our partners in the Scottish Police Authority Forensic Services, will continue to pursue any opportunities to progress the investigation, which will hopefully provide answers for the family of Renee and Andrew MacRae.
"Anyone with new information that could assist the investigation can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
