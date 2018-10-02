Quarry search for mum and son missing for 42 years

Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son, Andrew, vanished near Inverness in 1976.

Missing: Renee MacRae disappeared with her son.

A quarry is being searched following the disappearance of a mum and her toddler more than 40 years ago.

Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son, Andrew, vanished near Inverness on November 12, 1976, and her burned out BMW car was later found in a lay-by off the A9.

Police have never made an arrest in connection with the incident and the pair's bodies have never been recovered.

Detectives investigating the disappearance were carrying out searches at Leanach Quarry, Culloden Moor, on Tuesday.

Search: Leanach Quarry. STV

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: "As part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae, officers are visiting key areas of interest in order to establish any further opportunities to progress enquiries.

"The passage of time is no barrier to the investigation of unresolved incidents of this nature.

"Police Scotland, along with our partners in the Scottish Police Authority Forensic Services, will continue to pursue any opportunities to progress the investigation, which will hopefully provide answers for the family of Renee and Andrew MacRae.

"Anyone with new information that could assist the investigation can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.