Ferry with vehicles on board runs aground in rapid tide

The Glenelg to Skye turntable ferry got into trouble within the Kylerhea Narrows on Tuesday.

Rescue: One vehicles was on board.

A ferry carrying vehicles ran aground during a rapid tide in the Highlands.

The Glenelg to Skye turntable ferry got into trouble within the Kylerhea Narrows on Tuesday at 4.40pm.

The Glenachulish, the last manually operated turntable ferry in Scotland, was found to have ran aground as vehicles were being offloaded, leaving one of them stranded on the deck.

The lifeboat and two passing working vessels, the Beinn Fhada and Annie E, attempted to tow the ferry to safety before the tide dropped too far, but were unsuccessful.

Mallaig RNLI arrived at 5.15pm to offer assistance, however, a decision was made to wait until the tide began to flood again.

The Glenachulish was eventually freed and back in the water by 9.20pm.

An RNLI Kyle of Lochalsh spokesman said: "The Kylerhea narrows is a fast flowing stretch of water, which has fierce currents running through it at eight knots.

"Even the most experienced skipper can fall foul of these changing currents, and the crew on board the Glenachulish were well-prepared, extremely professional and did the right thing in calling for assistance when they ran aground."

