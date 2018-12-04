  • STV
Mother's appeal a week after daughter's disappearance

STV

Jade McGrath, 19, was last seen on November 28 in the Leachkin area of Inverness.

The mother of a missing Aviemore teenager has appealed for help in finding her daughter.

Jade McGrath, 19, was last seen in the early afternoon of Wednesday November 28 in the Leachkin area of Inverness.

Police have since been carrying out searches for the teenager, who is described as vulnerable.

"We need her back, she knows that we want her, she knows we love her very much," said her mother Sam Taylor.

She added that her daughter had no money, phone or purse when she went missing.

"She was not in a state of mind to go and see any of her friends," Ms Taylor said.

"And after a week I can't understand how any one of her friends would keep hiding her with all this publicity. I just don't think anyone would not come forward if they knew where she was at this stage."

Ms Taylor said she hoped anyone with any information about her daughter would get in touch.

"Find a way of letting us know that she's still alive. You don't have to make yourself known. Just so we know, to keep going."

Jade is described as around 5ft 2in and of slim build, with platinum blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a light grey turtle neck top, a khaki thigh-length parka jacket, black leggings and black and white Nike trainers.

Her mother added: "She has distinctive Alice in Wonderland tattoos on one of her forearms. On the same arm she has diamond and club symbols from a pack of cards on her fingers, as well as a small diamond tattoo on her hand.

"She had no phone or money with her and she would most likely have been in a distressed state if you saw her."

Police are also appealing for further help in tracing her.

In particular they want any drivers with dashcam footage who were travelling on the Leachkin Road, General Booth Road or King Brude Road areas of Inverness from 1.30pm on November 28 to get in touch.

Inspector James Rice said: "We are now almost a week on from when Jade was last seen and naturally her family are extremely anxious for news about her.

"We are very grateful for the continued support of the public and the numerous pieces of information which have been passed to us - you can be assured that everything passed to us is followed up.

"Despite extensive efforts and the information received from the public, the last confirmed sighting of Jade remains in the Leachkin Road area almost a week ago.

"We would continue to ask local residents to be watchful and let us know if you believe you have seen Jade last Wednesday or any time since.

"Please continue to check anywhere Jade could have sought shelter on your property, review any dash-cam footage or anything else which you think may prove helpful."

Anyone with information which could help find Jade is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference NN12175/18.

