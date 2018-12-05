Search for teenage girl continues week after last sighting

  • STV
Vulnerable 19-year-old Jade McGrath was been missing since last Wednesday.

Missing: Jade was last seen a week ago.
Missing: Jade was last seen a week ago.

A major search for a vulnerable missing teenager is continuing exactly a week after she disappeared in the Highlands.

Police have been stopping motorists and pedestrians in a bid to trace the whereabouts of 19-year-old Jade McGrath from Aviemore.

She was last seen in Leachkin Road on the western edge of Inverness between 1pm and 2pm last Wednesday. There has been no confirmed sightings since.

Officers have been speaking to drivers in the hope someone spotted the teenager in the last week and have urged anyone with possible dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Her mother, Samantha Taylor, who has been in constant touch with officers, is desperate for news.

She told STV News: "Jade had no money, no purse, nothing, when she went missing so we don't think she's very far away."

Extensive searches of the surrounding areas have continued this week and police have appealed to householders to check sheds and outbuildings in case Jade has sought shelter there.

Inspector James Rice, who is heading the inquiry, said: "We hope that Jade's with someone or is sheltering somewhere and that's where maybe today's activity can give us a lead.

"All information is good information and it could be the final piece of the jigsaw."

He revealed the force had received dash-cam footage from several drivers and the pictures were being studied.

Plunging overnight temperatures over the past week have added to her family's anxiety.

Jade is 5ft 2in tall, petite build with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a parka with a fluffy hood and black leggings and she has distinctive tattoos on her arms and hands including playing-card symbols on her fingers.

