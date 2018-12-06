Family pays tribute to 'beloved' teenager killed in crash

James Connor Cook, 19, died after crashing his Ford Fiesta near Thurso on Saturday.

Tribute: James Connor Cook died after a car crash. Police Scotland

A family have paid tribute to their "beloved" son who died in a car crash.

James Connor Cook, 19, was driving a purple Ford Fiesta on the unclassified Hill of Forss road around half a mile from the A836 junction near Thurso at around 11.10pm on Saturday when the crash happened.

The teenager, who was from Bettyhill in the Highlands, was the only person in the car.

His family paid tribute to the 19-year-old, known as Connor, in a statement issued through police.

They said: "It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden death of our son Connor.

"Beloved son of James and Mary, brother of Tori and Erin and friend to many in Sutherland and Caithness."

Police are investigating the crash in Caithness and asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any further information to contact police on 101.

Road policing sergeant Alan Henderson said: "Our thoughts are with Connor's family and friends at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help the investigation but has not yet spoken to police to get in touch."

