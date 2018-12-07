Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near roundabout
Emergency services were called to the A835 at the River Conon in the Highlands.
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near a roundabout in the Highlands.
Emergency services were called to the A835 at the River Conon next to the Maryburgh roundabout at 10pm on Thursday.
The collision involved a white Renault Clio and a pedestrian, who sustained fatal injuries.
Officers said the driver of the car was not injured.
Sergeant Christopher Murray said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.
"An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.
"In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw either the vehicle prior to the collision or a pedestrian walking in the area who has not already come forward, to do so.
"Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dash-cam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal for them to come forward."
