Road closed after man found seriously injured in street

A man has been found seriously injured on a street in Inverness.

The 28-year-old was discovered with significant injuries on Fraser Street on Sunday morning.

Police have launched an appeal following the incident but officers have said it is unconfirmed how the male sustained his injuries.

The road is currently closed and members of the public are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

A spokesperson said: "Any person who was in the area at the time especially near to the licensed premises known as Hootenanny's between 1:30am and 1:50am on Sunday, December 9, is asked to contact Police Scotland."

