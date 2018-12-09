Body found in search for vulnerable missing teenager
Jade McGrath, 19, had no money, phone or purse when she went missing in November.
A body has been found during a search for a missing teenage girl in the Highlands.
Police looking for 19-year-old Jade McGrath, who was last seen in the Leachkin area of Inverness on Wednesday Novermber 28, recovered a body from Lawers Way at around 3pm on Sunday.
The vulnerable teenager from Aviemore had no phone, money or bag when she went missing.
Extensive searches of the surrounding areas took place this week and police appealed to householders to check sheds and outbuildings.
Formal identification has yet to take place but Jade's family have been informed of the find.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm a body has been recovered from Lawers Way, Inverness at around 3pm on Sunday 9th December, 2018.
"The family of Jade McGrath have been informed at this time. "
