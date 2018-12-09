Body found in search for vulnerable missing teenager

Jade McGrath, 19, had no money, phone or purse when she went missing in November.

Missing: Police found a body in Inverness.

A body has been found during a search for a missing teenage girl in the Highlands.

Police looking for 19-year-old Jade McGrath, who was last seen in the Leachkin area of Inverness on Wednesday Novermber 28, recovered a body from Lawers Way at around 3pm on Sunday.

The vulnerable teenager from Aviemore had no phone, money or bag when she went missing.

Extensive searches of the surrounding areas took place this week and police appealed to householders to check sheds and outbuildings.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Jade's family have been informed of the find.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm a body has been recovered from Lawers Way, Inverness at around 3pm on Sunday 9th December, 2018.

"The family of Jade McGrath have been informed at this time. "

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.