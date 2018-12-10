Body discovered confirmed as missing teenage girl
Jade McGrath, from Aviemore, was found dead in Lawyers Way, Inverness, on Sunday.
The body of a woman which was found in Inverness has been identified as a missing teenager.
Jade McGrath was found dead in the city's Lawyers Way on Sunday.
The 19-year-old from Aviemore went missing on Wednesday, November 28.
Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.
Inspector James Rice said: "Our thoughts are with Jade's family and friends at this sad time.
"We remain very grateful to the local community for their support during this inquiry."
