Eighteen-year-old woman dies in collision with two cars

The 18-year-old woman's Citroen DS3 collided with a Peugeot 207 near Wick on Monday night.

A teenager has died following a two-car smash in Caithness.

The 18-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries after her white Citroen DS3 collided with a blue Peugeot 207 on the A882 near Wick.

The male driver of the Peugeot was uninjured in the crash, which happened at 8.30pm on Monday.

The road remains closed for collision investigation work to be carried out and a local diversion is in place.

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts are with the young woman's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

"We would be keen to hear from anyone who believes they have seen these vehicles on the road prior to the collision or who may have dashcam footage."

