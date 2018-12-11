Child approached by man on footpath near primary school

Extra police patrols have been put in place following the incident on Monday in Alness.

Alness: The incident happened near Coulhill Primary School. Google 2018

Extra police patrols have been put in place after a man approached a child near a Highland primary school.

The unidentified man spoke briefly to the youngster, who did not stop or otherwise engage with him.

The man made no attempt to stop the child and did not make physical contact.

The incident happened at around 12.45pm on Monday on a footpath near houses at Coulpark and Coulhill Primary School in Alness.

Officers are now working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are keen to identify the man.

He is described as white and around 35 to 40-years-old, of average height with a bald head and was clean shaven. He also spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a black waist-length leather jacket, light coloured jeans and a silver bracelet.

'It should be noted that the matter may be innocuous but we are keen to establish exactly what has happened' Inspector Jamie Wilson

Inspector Jamie Wilson said: "We are keen to identify this man or speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may be able to help us with our enquiries.

"It should be noted that the matter may be innocuous but we are keen to establish exactly what has happened.

"If the man involved recognises himself from the description then please get in touch.

"In the meantime we will be carrying extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community."

