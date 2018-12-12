Ex-Inverness Caley footballer jailed for attacking woman

Riccardo Calder punched his 24-year-old victim several times and dragged her from a car.

Riccardo Calder: Punched his victim several times.

A footballer has been jailed for nine months after a "repeated and sustained" attack on a female friend.

The midfielder, who played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the time, punched the woman several times after she accidentally crashed into his car.

Mr Calder's barrister told the court the player was immediately sacked by the Championship side when he was convicted.

On Wednesday, he was jailed for what the judge called a "complete and utter loss of temper" in the three-minute attack.

CCTV played at the trial showed him confronting the woman in the car park of The Horseshoe pub in Kings Heath, Birmingham, shortly after 4am on May 7, 2018.

In what the judge described as a "repeated and sustained attack", Calder rained punches through the victim's open window before kicking her.

Horse Shoe Pub: Where the incident happened. Google 2018

At one stage, he partially dragged the student nurse from her car, threw her forcefully back into the driver's seat, pulling off one of her shoes and throwing it back into the vehicle.

The 24-year-old victim, a student nurse, described pleading "you're going to kill me" during the assault.

Calder, 22, of Denholme Grove, Kings Heath, also took the victim's house and car keys and mobile phone, leaving her to walk home.

The mother-of-one suffered two black eyes, cuts and bruises and a fractured thumb, which needed hospital treatment, the court heard.

She later sent text messages to a mutual friend in which she asked for £5,000 not to go to the police.

'There are too many aggravating features and the complete loss of temper, which means this is a lesson that can only be properly taught through immediate custody.' Judge Mark Wall QC

Calder rang the police alleging that a woman was trying to get compensation out of him by falsely claiming he had attacked her.

Sentencing him at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Mark Wall QC told him: "There are too many aggravating features and the complete loss of temper, which means this is a lesson that can only be properly taught through immediate custody."

Calder and the woman, who knew each other as friends, met by chance after a night clubbing in Birmingham on Sunday, May 6 201.

Calder's lawyer Abdul Iqbal QC, said the player, "now finds himself in a position were that a footballing career is very uncertain indeed".

What did Inverness Caledonian Thistle say?

Calder joined the Championship side last year from Aston Villa, making more than 20 appearances for the club.

The club released a statement following Calder's conviction, confirming the sacking.

A spokesman said: "Following a trial at Birmingham Magistrates' Court this week and the subsequent guilty verdict, Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club can confirm that it has terminated the registration of Riccardo Calder with immediate effect."

