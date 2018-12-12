Car and van in serious crash near Highland roundabout

The crash occured on the A9, which was closed in both directions on Wednesday.

Crash: A van and a car were involved in the collision. Brian Smith

A car and a van have been involved in a serious crash in the Highlands.

Police officers attended the scene on the A9 at the Ardullie Roundabout, Dingwall on Wednesday evening.

The road was closed in both directions and accident investigators arrived at the scene.

Diversions have been put in place but are unsuitable for all heavy goods vehicles.

The public are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.