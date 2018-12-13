Pensioner dies and man injured after two-car crash

The 69-year-old man was driving a Toyota Corolla when the crash took place on Wednesday.

A pensioner has died following a two car crash in the Highlands that left another man injured.

The 69-year-old was driving a Toyota Corolla on the A9 near Foulis when he collided with a 55-year-old man driving a Volkswagen Transporter at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness with minor injuries.

Police Scotland are now investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses and motorists with potential dash-cam footage of the crash to come forward.

Constable Alasdair Mackay of the Road Policing Unit, Highlands and Islands Division, said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families. An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw either vehicles prior to the collision who has not already come forward, to do so.

"Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dash-cam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal for them to come forward."

