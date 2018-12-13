Two deadly crashes on the A9 in less than 24 hours

Charles Thomson, 69, was killed in a collision between his car and a van on Wednesday.

Accident: Charles Thomson died in a crash on the A9. Police Scotland / Google 2018

Two people have died in crashes on the A9 in less than 24 hours.

Charles Thomson, 69, was killed in a collision between his car and a van near Foulis in the Highlands at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

A second man died in a crash more than 90 miles south involving four vehicles near Pitlochry in Perthshire at around 1pm on Thursday.

Police said Mr Thomson, from Invergordon, was travelling alone when his Toyota Corolla was involved in the crash.

His family released a statement through the police, which read: "Charles was a loving father and grandfather and we are deeply saddened by our sudden loss.

"We ask that we are allowed privacy to grieve at this very difficult time."

Another man has also died following a four-vehicle crash on the A9.

The smash took place in north Perthshire, near to the Blair Atholl turn off, at around 12.50pm on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is still closed in both directions.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.