Teenager who died in two-car crash named by police

Lauren Jayde Miller, 18, suffered fatal injuries in the Caithness crash.

Accident: The crash happened on the A882 outside Wick. Google 2018

A teenager who died following a two-car crash in Caithness has been named by police.

Lauren Jayde Miller, 18, from the Thurso area, suffered fatal injuries after her white Citroen DS3 collided with a blue Peugeot 207 on the A882 near Wick.

The male driver of the Peugeot was uninjured in the crash, which happened shortly after 8.30pm on Monday.

The road was closed while collision investigation work was carried out.

Police Scotland have now confirmed that both vehicles were being driven east from the direction of Thurso towards Wick when the incident took place.

'Our thoughts remain with Lauren's family and friends at this difficult time' Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts remain with Lauren's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank everybody who has already been in contact about this incident."

