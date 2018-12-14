  • STV
Cairngorm Mountain resort now under control of HIE

Jenness Mitchell

Highlands and Islands Enterprise has taken over after the previous operator went bust.

Agreement: Highlands and Islands Enterprise is to resume control of operations at Cairngorm Mountain.
Agreement: Highlands and Islands Enterprise is to resume control of operations at Cairngorm Mountain. Pixabay

Highlands and Islands Enterprise is to resume control of operations at Cairngorm Mountain with immediate effect.

HIE owns the Cairngorm Estate and had leased the resort to previous operator Cairngorm Mountain Limited (CML), which went into administration last month following the closure of the funicular.

The agency established a new subsidiary and reached an agreement on Friday with the joint administrators, Blair Milne and Derek Forsyth, partners with Campbell Dallas, to acquire the business and assets of CML.

The move will safeguard jobs as staff and other assets will transfer to the new company, which will trade as Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited.

HIE also said that the new company will honour all ski season tickets already purchased.

Tickets: The new company will honour passes already bought.
Tickets: The new company will honour passes already bought.

HIE has contracted support from accountancy firm, Scott Moncrieff, to include a business turnaround specialist as interim chief executive to run the firm until the end of March.

Charlotte Wright, HIE chief executive, said engagement with local business and community groups will continue to be important going forward.

She said: "We are very pleased to have worked with the administrators to achieve a really positive outcome from a highly challenging situation.

"The deal that we've reached will protect jobs and bring stability to the business, which plays an important role in the wider local economy.

"The immediate focus of the new operating company is to ensure the best possible experience for visitors this winter, particularly while the funicular is inactive, and bring some stability for staff and local businesses that rely on Cairngorm.

"This includes operating the new snow-making equipment and ski tows, as well as catering and facilities at the base station."

Closed: The funicular is currently shut.
Closed: The funicular is currently shut.

Blair Milne, joint administrator and business recovery partner with Campbell Dallas, added: "We are pleased to have secured an early sale of the business and assets of CML.

"The deal ensures continuity of operations and employment at Cairngorm Mountain and we would like to thank all parties for their support as we worked towards securing a going concern sale."

