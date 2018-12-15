Pupils seriously ill after drinking vaping fluids at school

Youngsters at Dingwall Academy in the Highlands have required treatment after taking the chemicals.

Dingwall Academy: Pupils have fallen ill. Creative Commons

Pupils have fallen seriously ill after drinking potentially fatal vaping fluids at a school.

STV News understands the pupils fell ill in class before help was sought.

School rector Karen Cormack has sent a letter to parents, saying there have been a "small number of incidents" over the past few days.

She added that taking the vaping fluid was highly dangerous to any pupil.

The letter said: "We have had to deal with a small number of incidents over the last couple of days where pupils have become seriously ill in school.

"We believe that the illnesses may have been caused by individuals drinking vaping fluid, which is highly dangerous.

"We have spoken to pupils at assemblies and have sought further advice from the police and NHS Highland."

Councillor Margaret Paterson, who has a grandchild at the school, added: "The rector sent out a message to us all as councillors.

"I'm deeply concerned about this.

"These are young adults and I would hope they would value themselves and they wouldn't do this.

"I have every faith in the rector and she has reacted properly and has let us all know.

"Everyone needs to know because if you don't it might be too late before you can get help.

"It's very concerning and distressing and no one wants to hear that.

"A number of pupils were ill in the class and the teachers did the right thing and got help.

"I know one of the boys was pretty ill."

