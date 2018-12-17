Climber dies in hospital after airlifted off Ben Nevis
A man has died after falling while climbing Ben Nevis.
The incident happened in the Tower Gully area of the mountain at 2.25pm on Sunday.
He was recovered by the coastguard helicopter and taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William where he died.
A second man was also rescued and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Sergeant Michael Bell said: "Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this very sad time.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.
"I would take the opportunity to thank the crew of the HM Coastguard helicopter and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this incident."
