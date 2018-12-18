  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland's only polar bear cub celebrates first birthday

Louise Hosie Rachel Guy

Hamish, who lives at the Highland Wildlife Park, was the first born in the UK in 25 years.

Birthday bear: Hamish has turned one.
Birthday bear: Hamish has turned one. Highland Wildlife Park

The first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years has turned one.

Hamish, who lives at the Highland Wildlife Park, celebrated his first birthday with his mother Victoria on Tuesday.

Anyone who shares the cub's name or birthday is being given free entry today and may catch a glimpse of Hamish being treated to a unique birthday cake with treats and presents from keepers.

Una Richardson, head carnivore keeper at the park, said: "It has been an incredible year and we're really excited to be celebrating Hamish's first birthday

"Our mischievous cub has grown so much since he took his first steps outside in March and is rapidly catching up to his mum, Victoria, although he still has some way to go until he reaches his full adult size."

Barbara Smith, chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, added: "Hamish's arrival has helped us to highlight the threats that many wild animals are facing and the small changes we can make to really make a big difference.

"As a wildlife conservation charity, we believe we have a duty to help protect this magnificent species which is predicted to significantly reduce in numbers over the next 40 years as the reduction in sea ice, the polar bear's primary seal hunting platform, continues."

"Our polar bears are part of the European Endangered Species Programme and we hope when Hamish is older, he will help to reinforce the captive population, which may be needed in the future to help support and restore a markedly reduced and fragmented wild population."

Staff at the wildlife park marked the occasion by posting a video tribute on Facebook and wrote: "Happy Birthday Hamish!

"The first polar bear cub to be born in the UK for 25 years turns one today.

"Just look how much he's grown since he first emerged from the den in March!"

Proud parents: Polar bears Arktos and Victoria.
Proud parents: Polar bears Arktos and Victoria. Highland Wildlife Park

The bear was born at the enclosure, near Kingussie, a week before Christmas during 2017.

Hamish's mother Victoria is also special to the park as she is the only female polar bear in Scotland.

His father, Arktos, is kept in an area in a different part of the park along with another adult male polar bear.

Since Hamish took his first steps outside in March, more than 200,000 people have come through the doors of the park - almost doubling previous records.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1413484-first-uk-polar-bear-cub-in-25-years-named-after-vote/ | default

In April, his name was announced after it was picked by the public in an online poll.

MacKinnon, Poulsen and Artor were also in the running, but Hamish emerged the overwhelming favourite, with more than 21,000 votes.

Anyone who shares the cub's name or birthday is being given free entry to the park on Tuesday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.