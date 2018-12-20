Father and son hunted after couple set on fire in car

George and Martha Stewart were attacked at Longman Caravan Park in Inverness on August 19.

Appeal: Donald Stewart Snr and Donald Stewart Jnr. Police Scotland

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Police are hunting a father and son after a gang tried to burn an elderly couple alive after trapping them in a car.



George and Martha Stewart were targeted while visiting their daughter and grandchildren at Longman Caravan Park in Inverness on August 19.

The pair tried to escape with their son before their car was rammed up an embankment, knocking Mrs Stewart unconscious.

Fire: Elderly couple were targeted.

The gang then poured petrol through the car's window before setting them alight.

Mr Stewart, 67, was left with 30% burns following the attack and Mrs Stewart, 61, suffered serious facial injuries.

Officers are now looking to trace Donald Stewart Snr, 47, and Donald Stewart Jnr, 24, in connection with the incident.

Burns: The pair were left seriously injured.

Both men are based in the Highland and Moray areas, however, it is believed they may also travel further through Scotland and the UK.

Donald Stewart Snr is described as being white European, approximately 5ft 11in tall, with blond hair cut very short. He has tattoos on his right arm including 'Kelly,' a heart scroll and an image of a devil.

Appeal: CCTV footage. Police Scotland

Donald Stewart Jnr is described as being 24-years-old with red hair, a thin build and psoriasis patches on his face. Both men are known by the nickname "Blocker".

Attack: Family left terrified.

Detective Inspector Eddie Ross said: "Significant police enquiries have been carried out in relation to this incident and in an effort to trace the two men.

"I would ask people not approach either man if you believe you have seen them. Instead please call Police Scotland as soon as you can."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.