Hunter who killed Scots goat reported for gun offences

American TV presenter Larysa Switlyk has been reported over the use of a gun on Islay.

A "professional huntress" has been reported for gun offences after killing a goat and posing with it on on Islay.

American TV presenter Larysa Switlyk, who hosts the Larysa Unleashed programme on various channels, has been reported to the procurator fiscal over the use of a gun in September.

Officers have also arrested a 41-year-old man over the alleged offences.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following several complaints of wild goat 'trophy' hunting on Islay in September, Police Scotland can now confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from the USA have been reported to the procurator fiscal for firearms offences."

She was widely criticised after posting a picture of herself smiling behind the dead goat.

The post led to death threats while people also called for her to never return to Scotland again.

In a post on Instagram, she said she will never apologise for killing the goat in Scotland.

She said: "Due to the recent outrage over my hunting adventures I've decided to launch T-shirts to take a stance for what I believe in.

"A percentage of every shirt sold goes towards conservation efforts for the world's capra species.

"Thank you for your support."

She added: "We are already on our next hunt and will be in and out of service the next two weeks.

"Definitely on a dream hunt right now and I'm extremely blessed.

"Thank you god and again I will never apologise for being a hunter."

