Body found in crashed car during search for missing man

Matthew Tomlinson: His family have been informed.

A body has been found in a crashed car during the search for a missing man.

Officers searching for Matthew Tomlinson discovered the body after a smash in Glengarry in the Highlands at 8.45am on Monday.

The 29-year-old's family have been informed after he went missing on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "As part of efforts to trace missing person Matthew Tomlinson, 29, police found a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Glengarry area at around 8.45am.

"A man was found deceased within the vehicle. He is still to be formally identified but the family of Matthew Tomlinson have been updated. "Police are making enquiries into the collision.

"While this is under investigation the road remains closed.

"Traffic is being diverted via Invermoriston. "Police would like to thank the public for their assistance at this time."

