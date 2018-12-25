  • STV
  • MySTV

Christmas comes early as community passes wind farm target

STV

The wind farm in North Uist is expected to be complete by July 2019.

Success: The wind farm will be completed by next summer.
Success: The wind farm will be completed by next summer.

A community-owned wind farm will be built in North Uist next year after a fundraising campaign passed its target.

Two turbines are to be constructed at Criongrabhal, near Clachan-na-Luib, as part of a renewables project, and are expected to cost around £3.5m.

The project is being primarily funded by commercial loans, however the community was required to raise a minimum of £350,000 as its equity stake.

The target was reached at the weekend, with a total of £408,000 raised by Monday following the share offer.

It is estimated that the project will generate around £105,000 per year, amounting to £2.33m over the project's projected lifespan of 22 years.

The profits are to be directed back to the community via North Uist Development Company's charitable activities.

Construction is due to begin at the end of January 2019 and will be completed in July 2019.

UistWind has full planning permission and a licence to sell its electricity to the National Grid, with space reserved on the current cable for its power to be exported to the mainland.

Mustapha Hocine, chair of North Uist Development Company, said: "It is the best possible Christmas present for North Uist that we have exceeded our target for the community share offer.

"This means that more people will benefit from the target interest rate of 4% and it means that the community benefit will be even greater. But it is important that we keep going right up until December 31.

"North Uist needs this transformational project and it will be a superb start to the new year, knowing that we are finally able to turn our dream into a reality."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.