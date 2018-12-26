Warning issued after 999 service goes down after fault

Residents in North Ronaldsay have been asked to avoid making any non-urgent calls to the police.

Warning: The 999 phone service is down in North Ronaldsay. Pixabay/PA

A warning has been issued following the loss of the 999 phone service in part of the Orkney Islands due to a fault.

Residents in North Ronaldsay have been asked to avoid making any non-urgent calls so as available phone lines can be freed up for emergencies. They have also been advised to check on elderly or vulnerable people in the area.

Police issued a statement during the early hours of Wednesday morning and confirmed that BT is currently attempting to restore the service.

They said: "BT has notified us of problems affecting telephone services in North Ronaldsay.

"They are currently working to restore service to everyone as soon as possible. We are asking people not to make any non-urgent calls for the time being so that all the available phone lines can be used for emergencies.

"If you have an emergency, you should first try both landline or mobile telephones to call 999.

"If this does not work, flag down any emergency service vehicle that is not using their blue lights, or go to the nearest police station, hospital, fire or ambulance station to report the emergency.

"Relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people in the area are asked to check on them more frequently, as their assistance alarms may not operate correctly.

"We will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.