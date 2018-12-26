Search underway for man missing over Christmas
Michael McColl was last seen late on Christmas Eve and concern over his welfare is growing.
A search is underway for a man who has been missing since late on Christmas Eve.
Concern is growing for Michael McColl who was last seen in the Raigmore Estate area of Inverness at around 11pm on Monday.
The 33-year-old, who speaks with an Inverness accent, is described as around 6ft tall with a slim build and a pale complexion.
He is believed to be wearing a blue denim jacket with grey cotton sleeves, black jeans, a black beanie style hat and he has lip and nose piercings.
Acting Inspector Shahid Maqsood said: "As time passes we naturally grow increasingly concerned for Michael and want to ensure that he is safe.
"I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him or who has any other information which help us to get in touch as soon as they can.
"You can contact Police Scotland on 101."
