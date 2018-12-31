Warning as gusts up to 75mph set to hit parts of Scotland

Severe gale force westerly winds will develop over Shetland from Monday late afternoon.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place as gusts of up to 75mph are set to hit parts of Scotland.

During the evening, gusts are expected to reach 60 to 70mph, coming close to 75mph in a few places, with the highest winds occurring during the mid-to-late evening.

There is also a possibility of sleet and snow in the area.

Wind will then veer northwesterly and very slowly start to ease during the early hours of New Year's Day.

STV Weather reporter Laura Piper said: "We've got a bit of a wet and windy start to our Hogmanay celebrations tonight.

"We have some quite gusty conditions, particularly in Shetland where we have a yellow weather warning in place for strong winds from 5pm this evening right through into tomorrow.

"We could expect as much as 75mph in Shetland overnight some potentially wintry conditions too with possible sleet and snow.

"But elsewhere, as we go through the night towards the bells there is a chance of clearer skies just before midnight across the country."

The rain is expected to head south leaving the central belt with clearer conditions before midnight.

Laura added: "We could still have gusty winds though, around 40mph in Edinburgh for example, making things feel a little chilly, so if you are heading out you'll want to bring a big warm coat with you.

"The good news for New Year's Day is that things will be a bit more settled, a lot of sunshine tomorrow and those winds easing off by the afternoon meaning some potentially good weather for your New Year's Day walks."

Patchy drizzles are expected in the west and Shetland will still be quite windy, but not nearly as much in comparison to what it will go through tonight.

By Wednesday, high pressure is set to take charge again which means sunny spells, though some cloudy conditions too and much cooler temperatures.

Overnight on Wednesday some frosty conditions will hit places leading into a extremely cold start on Thursday morning.

