Vandalism, thefts and food thrown at cars in Highlands

STV

Police investigating a spate of antisocial behaviour across across Ross-shire.

Police: Have investigated 20 complaints in December (file pic).
Police: Have investigated 20 complaints in December (file pic). PA

More than 20 complaints have been made to police during a spate of antisocial behaviour in Ross-shire.

Locals have reported a number of incidents across the region, including vandalism and fire-raising.

Police said young people are behind the crimes, which also include thefts and food being thrown at passing cars.

A spokesman said the incidents had taken place in Dingwall, Muir of Ord and Conon Bridge, with 20 calls make to the force in December alone.

Sergeant James Maciver said: "We want young people to think about what their behaviour could lead to.

"It may seem like a joke at the time but many of these recent incidents could lead to a criminal record and have a have a serious detrimental effect on your future.

"Safeguard your own firie and have a think about what you are getting involved in.

"Anyone found to be committing an offence will be dealt with in the strongest terms - remember you might not have been the one to directly commit the offence but if you're part of a group and an offence is committed then you're all potentially all equally guilty."

Mr Maciver urged parents and guardians to be aware of their children's locations and consider ways to prevent them becoming involved in antisocial activity.

He Maciver added: "These incidents take place in the communities in which we all live.

"Numerous voluntary groups put their own time, effort and money into keeping our town and villages clean and tidy, making them places that everyone should feel proud to be a part of

"However, incidents such as we have been dealing with recently undoes this hard work through split second acts of complete mindlessness and total disregard for other people's property and feelings.

"Should your child/children be identified as being responsible they will be dealt with accordingly and in the strongest terms."

Anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour can contact Police Scotland on 101, or 999 in an emergency situation.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.