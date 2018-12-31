Road closed after woman left injured in road accident
A road has been closed at Swainboat, Ness on the Isle of Lewis after a woman was hit by a car.
Emergency services were called to Swainboat, Ness at around 17:24 on Monday.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
Police Scotland have appealed for information and have asked anyone with information on the incident to contact them on 101.
