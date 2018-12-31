Road closed after woman left injured in road accident 

A road has been closed at Swainboat, Ness on the Isle of Lewis after a woman was hit by a car.

Accident: Emergency services were called after a woman was hit by a car.

A road has been closed on the Isle of Lewis after a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to Swainboat, Ness at around 17:24 on Monday.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Police Scotland have appealed for information and have asked anyone with information on the incident to contact them on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.