Woman who died after being hit by car on Hogmanay named

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car on Hogmanay has been named.

Joan Murray Morrison died after being hit by a black Dacia Logan on the A857 at Swainbost on the Isle of Lewis.

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead following the incident at 5.30pm.

The driver of the Dacia was not injured.

Sergeant Christopher Murray said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.

"Road policing officers have travelled to Lewis and an investigation into the collision is underway.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and we are grateful for the assistance the local community have provided.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw either the vehicle prior to the collision, a pedestrian walking in the area or the collision itself and who has not already come forward, to do so."

