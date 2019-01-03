Rescue operation under way to free tangled sperm whale

The mammal was found to be tangled in a rope in Loch Eriboll in the Highlands.

Whale: The mammal has been spotted in a loch (file pic)

An attempt is being made to free a sperm whale which has become tangled in a rope in a loch in the Highlands.

Coastguards were called to Loch Eriboll, near Durness in Sutherland, by the Scottish SPCA at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

The 30ft-long mammal is believed to be trapped in the loch.

A team from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue are currently on their way to the scene.

The two team members travelling with disentanglement kit are expected on the scene on Thursday afternoon.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency are asking the public to keep a safe distance from the mammal.

Meanwhile, Durness, Melness and Kinlochbervie coastguard rescue teams along with the Scottish SPCA have been monitoring the whale.

Sperm whales are one of the world's deepest diving mammals, with mature males averaging around 50ft long.

