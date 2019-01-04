Climber killed in 500ft fall from Ben Nevis was student

German woman was climbing with three friends when she fell to her death on New Year's Day.

The woman fell 500ft from Ben Nevis. Jim Barton

A climber who died after falling 500ft from Ben Nevis on New Year's Day was a 21-year-old German woman, police have confirmed.

The Bristol University student was with three friends when she fell to her death at Carn Dearg at 10.30am on January 1.

It was the second death on Britain's highest peak in recent weeks.

The woman has not been named by police, but her family have been informed.

Police Scotland Sergeant Michael Bell said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's friends and family at this tragic time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."

Bristol University said the latest tragedy would be felt deeply by students and staff.

A spokeswoman said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that on January 1 one of our students died in an accident whilst on a hiking trip to Ben Nevis in Scotland.

'Our thoughts are with the woman's friends and family at this tragic time' Sergeant Michael Bell

"The student was part of a larger group of students who had organised this new year trip to the Highlands.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student.

"This tragic accident will be deeply felt across our University community, and we will make sure we have support available to all those affected."

John Stevenson, from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said the woman and her friends had been climbing what is known as the "ledge route".

He said: "I think the rocks would have been pretty icy. It was a big fall.

"We had to get the other three off the mountain - they were stuck."

A statement posted on the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team Facebook page said: "We pass on our sincere condolences to her family and friends. A very sad start to 2019."

