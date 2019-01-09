Woman charged after heroin worth £9000 seized at property

The 47-year-old has been charged in connection with the recovery and will appear at court.

Heroin: Seized in Shetland raid. © STV

A woman has been charged in connection with a haul of class A drugs that were seized during a bust in Shetland.

The 47-year-old was arrested after heroin with an estimated value of £9000 was found by police after they searched a property in Lerwick.

She will appear at court on Wednesday.

Officers searched the property on South Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: "We are committed to tackling the supply of drugs in Shetland and we will pro-actively target anyone intent on causing harm to the local community through this illegal trade.

"We rely on the support of the public to help us take action against those who choose to involve themselves in trading illegal drugs."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.