Primary school evacuated as suspected gas leak probed

Firefighters and gas engineers were called to the scene just before 11am on Thursday.

Merkinch: Primary school evacuated. Google

A primary school and neighbouring properties have been evacuated due to a suspected gas leak.

Firefighters and gas engineers were called to Merkinch Primary School in Telford Road, Inverness, just before 11am on Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 420 pupils and 90 staff were evacuated. Police said the school and some properties nearby were also vacated as a precaution.

Firefighters, police and gas engineers are at the scene and some local roads near the school have been closed as investigations continue.

Highland Council said all pupils have been taken to St Michael and All Angels' Church nearby where parents can collect them.

It said school staff and the council are working with emergency services while checks are carried out.

There are no reports of any injuries.

