Concerns raised after Inverness man disappears overnight

Alan Munro, from the Hilton area of Inverness, was last seen on Thursday.

Missing: Alan Munro disappeared overnight. Police Scotland / Pixabay

Concerns have been raised over the disappearance of a 50-year-old man from Inverness.

Alan Munro, who is from the Hilton area of the city, went missing overnight between Thursday and Friday morning.

Alan is 5ft 9in tall with dark receding hair, and is normally dressed in a black jacket, jeans and Nike trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to contact police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland have received a report in respect of concerns for Alan Munro, 50, from the Hilton area of Inverness.

"It is requested that anyone with information as to Alan's current whereabouts please contact Police Scotland or Crimestoppers."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.