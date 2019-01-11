Man who went missing overnight found safe and well

Alan Munro, from the Hilton area of Inverness, was traced on Friday.

Found: Alan Munro was traced safe and well. Google 2019 / Police Scotland

An Inverness man who disappeared overnight has been found safe and well.

Alan Munro, 46, went missing from his home in the Hilton area of the city between Thursday and Friday morning.

Police issued an appeal after concerns were raised over his safety.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed he was traced by 12pm and thanked all those who helped with the investigation.

They said: "We can confirm that Alan Munro, 46, who had been reported missing from Inverness has now been traced safe and well.

"Thanks to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal."

