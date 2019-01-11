Multiple casualties after bus collides with bridge

The single decker bus landed on its side at Littlemill Bridge, Munlochy north of Inverness.

Peter Jolly

Multiple casualties have been reported after a bus collided with a bridge and landed on it's side in the Highlands.

Police are currently in attendance at the scene of the road traffic accident on the B9161 at Littlemill Bridge, Munlochy.

Scottish Fire and Rescue and the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The road is currently closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

A number of injured people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but it is unknown what the condition of those affected are.

Concerned relatives seeking more information or members of the public who witnessed the accident are asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

