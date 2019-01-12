Driver dies after bus crashes into bridge and flips on side
The 50-year-old sustained fatal injuries and multiple casualties were reported following the smash.
A driver has died after a bus crashed into a bridge and landed on its side in the Highlands.
The 50-year-old man sustained fatal injuries following the crash on the B9161 at Littlemill Bridge, Munlochy, at around 5.40pm on Friday.
There were nine passengers on the 37-seater service bus which was travelling from Inverness to Cromarty.
Three of them remain in a serious but stable condition while others sustained minor injuries.
Sergeant Alan Henderson of the Road Policing Unit, Highlands and Islands Division, said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.
"An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.
"In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision who has not already come forward, to do so.
"Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal for them to come forward."
