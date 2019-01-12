Driver dies after bus crashes into bridge and flips on side

The 50-year-old sustained fatal injuries and multiple casualties were reported following the smash.

Crash: One dead and a number of people injured. Peter Jolly

A driver has died after a bus crashed into a bridge and landed on its side in the Highlands.

The 50-year-old man sustained fatal injuries following the crash on the B9161 at Littlemill Bridge, Munlochy, at around 5.40pm on Friday.

There were nine passengers on the 37-seater service bus which was travelling from Inverness to Cromarty.

Three of them remain in a serious but stable condition while others sustained minor injuries.

Wreckage: Emergency crews at scene. Peter Jolly

Sergeant Alan Henderson of the Road Policing Unit, Highlands and Islands Division, said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.

"An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision who has not already come forward, to do so.

"Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal for them to come forward."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.