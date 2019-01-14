Driver who died when bus crashed into bridge is named

Mohamed Chache suffered fatal injuries in the smash on Friday.

Mohamed Chache: Police continue to investigate fatal crash.

A driver who died when a bus crashed into a bridge in the Highlands has been named.

Mohamed Chache, 50, sustained fatal injuries following the crash on the B9161 at Littlemill Bridge, Munlochy, at around 5.40pm on Friday.

There were nine passengers on the 37-seater service bus which was travelling to Cromarty from Mr Chache's hometown of Inverness.

Three of them remain in a serious but stable condition while others who sustained minor injuries have since been released from hospital.

Road policing sergeant Alan Henderson said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Chache's family and friends at this time, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"We are grateful to everyone who assisted our ongoing investigation so far.

"Several witnesses have come forward already but I would ask anyone who believes they may have information but has not yet spoken to us to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.