Heroin and cocaine worth £150k found after police stop car

A 29-year-old woman is due to appear in court after the drugs were discovered.

The drugs were found in the car.

Heroin and cocaine worth more than £150,000 on the street has been found after police stopped a car in the Highlands.

Officers acting on intelligence pulled the car over on the A82 near Drumnadrochit on Wednesday afternoon.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after the drugs were found and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland is committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs to the Highlands and Islands and pro-actively targeting those individuals intent on causing harm to our local communities.

"Officers rely on the support of the public to help us take action to disrupt the drug trade.

Anyone with concerns or information about drugs to contact Police Scotland at any time on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.