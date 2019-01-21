Body of missing pensioner discovered in canal after search

The man was found dead by search teams in the Caledonian Canal in Inverness.

Discovery: Searches were carried out before he was found dead. Geogrpah by A-M-Jervis

The body of a missing pensioner has been found in a canal.

A search was carried out along the Caledonian Canal in Inverness for the man on Sunday before the discovery was made in Clachnaharry.

The 84-year-old's car was also found abandoned in a nearby car park known locally as The Point.

Police, fire and coastguard crews were all called to the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police can confirm the body of an 84-year-old man was recovered from the Caledonian Canal in the Clachnaharry area of Inverness on the evening of Sunday.

"The recovery followed a search of the area by Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and the RNLI.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."