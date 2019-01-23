One of Scotland's oldest lighthouses set for revamp

An application has been made to give Eilean Glas in Scalpay, Outer Hebrides a makeover.

Revamp: Eilean Glas is one of Scotland's oldest lighthouses. Northern Lighthouse Board

One of Scotland's oldest lighthouses in the Outer Hebrides could be set for a makeover.

Scalpay's Eilean Glas lighthouse is one of four lighthouses which were the first to be built in Scotland.

Now a planning application to revamp the listed building has been submitted to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

The lighthouse is operated by Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) and its plans for the structure include improvements to the boat landing facilities and the updating of outdated operating and monitoring equipment.

The Lighthouse's existing Sealed Beam Lamp Array, which was installed in 1981, is also set to be upgraded in the works.

NLB's plans also state that all operational buildings on the site will be fully refurbished and redecorated externally and internally.

The small bothy building in the complex will also get a makeover with new kitchen and bathroom facilities, and with internal and external refurbishment and decoration.

The existing ladder to the Fog Signal Building is set to be removed under the proposals due to its current condition and safety concerns.

NLB owns the lighthouse tower, adjoining control rooms, the welfare building and the site's helipad.

The North Harris Trust and Eilean Glas Trust retain ownership of the remaining structures and land within the complex.

