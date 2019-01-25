Snow and ice warnings as blizzards to hit parts of Scotland

The wintry weather is expected in northern parts of the country with snowfall reaching up to 20cm.

Warning: Blizzard conditions expected. SWNS

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued as blizzards are set to hit parts of Scotland this weekend.

The wintry weather is expected in northern parts of the country with snowfall reaching up to 20cm in some areas.

The highest risk will be above 100 metres, where the rain will turn to snow through Saturday.

There is a smaller risk at lower levels, but a few spots could see 5 to 10cm.

Areas which will be affected include the north Highlands, inland Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Roads in the north Highlands will become dangerous by Saturday afternoon and into the evening with blizzard conditions.

Other routes such as the A9 south of Inverness, A96 and A95, will also be affected by the snow later in the day.

Those planning to travel in these areas have been warned to be prepared.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "After a spell of colder weather this week the weather has turned much milder, with temperatures on Friday hitting 10C in parts of the west.

"The milder weather isn't set to last though, with colder air returning south this weekend.

"Rain will affect the west throughout Friday, which will move into northern parts of the country during Friday night and stay pretty much static until Saturday evening.

'Everyone should make sure they are prepared for further wintry weather.' STV Weather presenter Sean Batty

"With the colder air starting to dig back in at the same time this will turn to snow."

The cold weather is expected to last through to next week with a return of wintry showers after the rain and snow has cleared into the North Sea on Sunday.

Sleet and snow showers will be most frequent in the north and west on Tuesday and a longer spell of snow is possible on Wednesday

Sean added: "While the weather is looking very mixed for next week, confidence is high for the colder theme to continue, which means everyone should make sure they are prepared for further wintry weather."

A Met Office spokesman said: "Rain across northern Scotland on Saturday evening will turn increasingly to snow, at first over hills and then down to lower levels through the course of Saturday night.

"Strong northerly winds will lead to blizzard conditions and drifting over high ground, where 10 to 15cm of fresh snow may accumulate. At lower levels, 2 to 5cm is possible, mainly inland and above 100 metres."

