Man injured after being struck by taxi during disturbance

The incident took place after a group of men were involved in a fight within the vehicle.

Taxi: A man collided with the car after a disturbance within. © STV

A man has been left injured after being struck by a taxi in an Inverness car park.

The injured man was with a larger group who were involved in a disturbance within the black minibus taxi before the incident in the Hilton area in the early hours of Sunday.

A number of men aged between 20 and 30 were in the vehicle when an argument broke out in a communal car park on Balloan Road.

Following the disturbance one the men was involved in a collision with the taxi and sustained non life-threatening injuries which have been treated in hospital.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at around 2am.

A spokesman for the force said: "If anybody has seen the incident or has relevant information they should contact Police Scotland at Inverness on 101."

