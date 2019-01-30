NHS warning over rising use of hallucination drug N-Bomb

NHS Highland said more people were taking the substance, which has similar effects to LSD.

N-Bomb: The drug can lead to seizures. WA Police

The NHS has issued a warning over the rising use of the drug N-Bomb which makes users hallucinate.

NHS Highland said more people were taking the hallucinogen, which has similar effects to LSD.

The drug causes confusion, paranoia, agitation and aggression. It can also lead to seizures, an increased body temperature, tremors and shaking.

The health board said taking the drug can lead to hospital admissions.

Suzy Calder, of NHS Highland, said: "This is not a drug that is common in this area but indications are that use has increased recently.

"Given that it is still quite unknown and can have a serious impact on the user we wanted to take this opportunity to raise awareness and issue harm reduction advice."

She added: "There is no way to make taking illicit drugs completely safe.

"NHS Highland works closely with the Highland Alcohol and Drugs Partnership, Police Scotland, Highland Council and our other partners to tackle these issues.

"I would advise anyone who has concerns about drugs to contact the relevant organisations for advice and support."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.